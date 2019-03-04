Disney's 'Tamron Hall' to Premiere Monday, Sept. 9

Updated: Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. PT

Disney’s new daytime talker, Tamron Hall, will premiere Monday. Sept. 9, the company said Monday.

So far, the show is sold in more than 85% of the U.S. and in 47 of the top 50 markets. On Weigel’s WCIU Chicago, Tamron Hall will air in primetime weeknights.

“The premiere date is an easy one to remember, 9-9-19,” said Executive Producer Bill Geddie, creator and former executive producer of ABC’s The View, in a statement. “On that day, everyone will learn what I already know, that Tamron Hall is the real thing we’ve been searching for in daytime talk. Tamron will bring her abundant wit, style, intelligence and warmth to her show. She has the unparalleled breadth of experience to talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

Related: Geddie Named Executive Producer of Hall Talk Show

Also on Monday, Hall, 48, posted on her Instagram feed that she is 32 weeks pregnant with her first child with her husband, Steven.

"It’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!" Hall wrote.

Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.