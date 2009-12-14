Disney's Preston Padden Retiring

Preston Padden, Disney's top lobbyist in Washington, plans to turn over the reins of

government relations in January, with an eye toward retiring in January 2011,

according to a note from Padden to colleagues and friends.

Padden says he has accepted a post as senior fellow at

the Silicon Flatirons Center

at the University of Colorado Law School and as an adjunct professor there.

Disney's government relations team will report to Disney

General Counsel Alan Braverman until a successor is named, which Padden says

should be early next year.

"Over the next year, I will work with Kevin Mayer's

Strategic Planning Group on projects of particular interest to me and assist in

the transition in Government Relations until a successor is named," Padden

said in the e-mail. "I have been fortunate to work for some remarkable

people, including most recently Bob Iger, and I am grateful to all of them for

the amazing opportunities and support they have given me. I am especially

grateful to the Disney Government Relations Team who, through great expertise

and tireless dedication, always managed to make me look good."

During 2010, Padden says he will work with Disney's

strategic planning group and help with the transition until a successor is

named.

Padden was named executive VP of government relations for

Disney in 1998. Before that he was president of the ABC TV network.

Padden's extensive resume includes CEO for News Corp.'s Sky

Broadcasting and head of the former Association of Independent Television

Stations.

Padden, who will be 62 by the time he exits, called the departure "totally my call." He has family in Boulder and more family contemplating a move there as well.