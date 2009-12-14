Disney's Preston Padden Retiring
Preston Padden, Disney's top lobbyist in Washington, plans to turn over the reins of
government relations in January, with an eye toward retiring in January 2011,
according to a note from Padden to colleagues and friends.
Padden says he has accepted a post as senior fellow at
the Silicon Flatirons Center
at the University of Colorado Law School and as an adjunct professor there.
Disney's government relations team will report to Disney
General Counsel Alan Braverman until a successor is named, which Padden says
should be early next year.
"Over the next year, I will work with Kevin Mayer's
Strategic Planning Group on projects of particular interest to me and assist in
the transition in Government Relations until a successor is named," Padden
said in the e-mail. "I have been fortunate to work for some remarkable
people, including most recently Bob Iger, and I am grateful to all of them for
the amazing opportunities and support they have given me. I am especially
grateful to the Disney Government Relations Team who, through great expertise
and tireless dedication, always managed to make me look good."
During 2010, Padden says he will work with Disney's
strategic planning group and help with the transition until a successor is
named.
Padden was named executive VP of government relations for
Disney in 1998. Before that he was president of the ABC TV network.
Padden's extensive resume includes CEO for News Corp.'s Sky
Broadcasting and head of the former Association of Independent Television
Stations.
Padden, who will be 62 by the time he exits, called the departure "totally my call." He has family in Boulder and more family contemplating a move there as well.
