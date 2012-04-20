Disney's Ownership 'No Comment' Still Suggests Some Regs May Be Outdated

Disney, which has pretty much stayed out of the debate on

media ownership rules, continued in that tradition this time around, while

still giving a shout-out to a more holistic view of potential regulatory relief

for broadcasters.

It did not file initial comments in the FCC's review of its

rules per congressional and court mandates, and in reply comments pointed out

that fact, but did give the FCC some advice.

Disney pointed out that it had fewer TV stations and radio

stations than it did almost six years ago, when it filed comments in response

to a previous ownership rulemaking.

In those earlier comments, Disney didn't advocate for any

rule changes, but said the FCC may find itself looking for ways to incent, rather

than restrict, broadcast ownership.

In its reply comments filed this week, Disney said it wanted

to reiterate that earlier point, and even put an exclamation point on it.

"Given the realities of today's marketplace," it said, "it seems

misplaced for the FCC to focus narrowly on the continuing relevance of and need

for the Broadcast Ownership Rules."

Instead, said the company, "We believe that the FCC

would be better served to broaden its inquiry to consider the full panoply of

challenges facing broadcasters, ways to incent ownership of over-the-air

broadcast stations, and whether some elements of the overall regulatory regime

have become outdated."

Given that the FCC is creating auctions to incentivize

broadcasters to get out of the business or at least reduce their holdings, that

would seem to be a tall order. But Disney suggests the auctions instead argue

for such an approach. "[S]uch a focus would mirror the path the Commission

has recently followed in crafting an incentive auction for spectrum, which

simultaneously recognized both the need for spectrum for such other forms of

media, while protecting the significant value that broadcast television

continues to serve."

Certainly broadcasters have been working to insure that the

auctions do the latter, with the National Association of Broadcasters helping

secure language in incentive auction legislation that requires the FCC to make

its best efforts to preserve the coverage areas and interference protections of

broadcasters who stay in business.