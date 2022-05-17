Disney, XFL Reach Distribution Deal

Pro football fans will get to watch a second spring football league in 2023 as the upstart XFL league Tuesday reached a multi-year distribution deal with the Walt Disney Co. and ESPN to air all of the league’s regular season and playoff contests.

The XFL, owned by a group led by actor Dwayne Johnson, will launch Feb. 18 and will air all of its regular season games on ABC, ESPN, and FX, the parties announced during Disney’s upfront presentation Tuesday. The agreement also includes exclusive content rights across ESPN’s digital, social and direct-to-consumer outlets such as ESPN Plus.

“The XFL will tap into sports fans’ deep love of football by emphasizing competitive action while dedicating itself to innovation and entertainment,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content in a statement “You can see a great path to success when you combine the reach and influence of ESPN and Disney with the collective vision of XFL leadership led by Dany, Dwayne and Gerry.”

The XFL initially launched in 2001 as a collaboration between the WWE and NBC but was shut down after one season. The WWE resurrected the league in 2020 but ceased operations in the middle of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson, along with business partner Danny Garcia and RedBird Capital purchased the league in August 2020.

The deal comes as competing Fox Sports-controlled spring football league the USFL continues its inaugural season with games airing on Fox and NBC.

Johnson said the Disney-XFL deal is a “definitive moment” for the league. “We’re excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL’s values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business. Through the combined power of Disney and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.” ■