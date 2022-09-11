Disney Unveils Trailers for ‘Marvel’s Secret Invasion,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ at D23 Expo

Disney offered up trailers for several high-profile original series Saturday during the first two days of its three-day D23 Expo 2022 event.

Among the highlights during Friday and Saturday's D23 sessions included a teaser trailer for the third season of Disney Plus’s Emmy Award-winning Star Wars-themed series The Mandalorian, which returns to the streaming service in February 2023.

Also, Disney unveiled trailers for its Disney Plus Marvel-themed, live-action series Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson reprising his character Nick Fury from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Disney Channel animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which follows the adventures of a 13-year old super-genus Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

On the movie front, Disney Plus released a trailer for its upcoming holiday-themed series The Santa Clauses, with Tim Allen reprising his starring role as Scott Calivn/Santa Claus. The film – the fourth in the Santa Clause franchise – debuts Nov. 16 on Disney Plus.

Trailers for other Disney TV shows released during the D23 Expo 2022 appear below:

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney Plus, premiering Dec. 14)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus, premieres February 2023)