Disney Plus to Debut October ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Halloween Special

Disney Plus will get an early start on Halloween with a new Oct. 8 special featuring The Muppets.

The special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, will feature many of the iconic Muppets characters as well as actors Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown and Taraji P. Henson, according to the streaming service.

Also appearing in the special are Chrissy Metz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Edward Asner, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, John Stamos and Kim Irvine.