Disney Plus to Debut Marvel's ‘Eternals’ Film in January

Disney Plus will add to its lineup of Marvel Studios-produced films when it premieres Eternals on Jan. 12.

The film, which debuted in movie theaters on Nov. 5 and garnered a reported $157 million at the U.S. box office, follows a group of mystical heroes protecting the Earth since the dawn of man who reunite to defend the planet against a group of monstrous creatures called the Deviants. The movie stars Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harrington and Salma Hayek.

Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio for home viewing on Disney Plus, according to the service.