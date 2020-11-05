Disney Plus to Debut ‘Lego Star Wars Holiday Special’

Disney Plus will debut a new Lego animated holiday special on Nov. 17.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is the first special from Lego to debut on Disney Plus, and will pick up directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will feature the voices of franchise Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The animated special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm.