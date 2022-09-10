Disney Plus Teases 'Enchantment' Sequel Debuting in November

Disney Plus will stream the sequel to its musical comedy Enchanted beginning November 24, the streaming services announced Friday at its D23 Expo 2022 event.

Disenchanted takes place 15 years after the Enchanted film and finds main characters Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) married and looking for a more fairy tale life in the suburbs, said Disney Plus.

Along with Adams and Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden reprise their roles from the original movie, with Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays joining the cast.

Disenchanted is executive produced by Adams, Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash and Adam Shankman.

The three-day D23 Expo in California will feature panels, video previews and exhibits revolving around new and existing Disney-produced content.■