Disney Plus Sets October Launch Date for ‘The Right Stuff’ Premiere
NASA-themed series to debut Oct. 9
National Geographic’s drama series The Right Stuff is set to take off in October on Disney Plus, the streaming service said Thursday.
The eight-part series, based on the Tom Wolfe book about the early days of the NASA space program, will debut with two episodes on Oct. 9, said Disney Plus.
Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television, The Right Stuff stars Patrick Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue and James Lafferty and looks at the lives of ambitious astronauts and their families as they became instant celebrities during the 1960s, according Disney Plus.
