Disney Plus Renews 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
Spinoff of TV movie franchise gets a third season
Disney Plus has renewed its original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season, the streaming service said Monday.
The third season of the High School Musical movie franchise spinoff follows the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights, according to Disney Plus. Production for the third season will begin later this year in Salt Lake City.
“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney Plus for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said series creator and executive producer Tim Federle in a statement.
Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney Plus.
