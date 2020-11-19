Disney Plus Launches 'Godmothered' Trailer
Holiday film to debut Dec. 4
Disney Plus Thursday released the official trailer for its holiday-themed original movie Godmothered, which debuts Dec. 4.
Godmothered stars Jillian Bell as an inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who, in her quest to show that people still need fairy godmothers, tracks down a single mom (Isla Fisher) through a decades old letter in an effort to give her a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not, said the service.
Godmothered is directed by Sharon Maguire and executive produced by Justin Springer, Diane L. Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp.
