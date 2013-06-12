Disney Pitches Value of ROI Distribution Models

Disney Media Networks global distribution

president Ben Pyne plans to tell Congress that the retransmission consent

regime is working well as a way to ensure MVPDs compensate broadcasters for the

value inherent in their signal -- "the lion's share of the most-watched

programs on television," local news and emergency information -- and to

allow broadcasters to continue to be able to provide quality content.





That is according to Pyne's prepared testimony for a June 11

hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee on the reauthorization of

STELA, the law establishing a compulsory license for carriage of affiliated TV

station signals.





"Quality content is expensive to produce," he

said. "Last year, we spent approximately $3 billion producing programming

for ABC and our owned stations."





Pyne argues that retrans impasses are relatively rare.

"Over the years, thousands of privately negotiated agreements for

retransmission consent have been reached with extremely few interruptions of

service."





Pyne said Disney wants its programming to be carried by

cable, satellite and telco video providers, but also suggested there were other

avenues.





As if anticipating a question about broadcaster opposition

to the Aereo TV station signal online transmission service, Pyne says that

Disney is committed to improving the viewer experience, including making TV

stations available online via WatchABC, a just-launched service that allows

viewers in New York and Philadelphia to watch their local station online, on

smartphones and on tablets in their home market, a service he said will expand

to other markets this summer. He said Hearst also plans to launch WatchABC on

its ABC affiliates.





He also pointed to ABC's part ownership of Hulu, and its

content deals with Netflix, Amazon, Streampix and "even" Xbox.





But while it has a lot of new play dates in the multichannel

world, ABC still values that MVPD outlet, said Pyne. "While all of these

new forms of distribution are critical to our future, we continue to place a

very high value on distributing content through our MVPDs," he said.

"We believe that monthly video subscriptions purchased by the overwhelming

majority of American households continue to be a tremendous value."





The key to all those distributors, Pyne pointed

out, was that each allows for a return on investment.