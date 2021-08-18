Disney Junior Renews ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’

Disney Junior has renewed its original series Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends for a second season, a little more than a week after launching the series.

The series -- the first full-length Marvel-based series for preschoolers -- currently ranks as the network’s most watched series with kids 2 to 5 since its Aug. 6 debut, said the network. Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day, said the network.

"After just a week and a half into the launch of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, we are already seeing how well the series is resonating with preschoolers and their families,” said Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, original programming and general manager for Disney Junior in a statement. “With this season two order, we're excited to continue our collaboration with Marvel and bring even more stories of friendship and cooperation, and of course, exciting adventures with Team Spidey, to our young audience."

In other Disney Junior news, the network has greenlit a new series, Pupstruction from producer Travis Braun as part of an overall development deal between the Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer and Disney to produce both animated and live-action content across linear and streaming platforms for Disney Branded Television.

