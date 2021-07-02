Disney Channel Unveils Trailer, Premiere Date for 'Descendants: The Royal Wedding' Special
Animated special based on 'Descendants' movie trilogy to debut Aug. 13
Disney Channel has released a teaser video trailer for its upcoming special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, set to debut Aug. 13.
The animated special will feature the voices of most of the cast from the first three Descendants live-action films, including Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, BooBoo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, China Anne McClain and Cheyenne Jackson. As per Disney, the special follows Mal and King Ben’s wedding as happily-ever-after continues for Auradon’s power couple, but Hades threatens to ruin it all.
Descendants: The Royal Wedding will debut after the telecast of Disney Channel original movie Spin.
