Disney Channel Sets February Date for Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Disney Channel will return its Marvel Studios-produced animated action series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for a sophomore season run on February 3.

The series will continue to follow the exploits of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex dinosaur as they protect her New York City neighborhood from danger, according to the network. Diamond White will return as the voice of Lafayette for the second season along with series regulars Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore, Libe Barer, Gary Anthony Williams and Laurence Fishburne.

Season two will feature guest stars Jonathan Banks, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, Arsenio Hall, Edward James Olmos, Robin Thede, and Peter Weller.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Fishburne and Steve Loter.