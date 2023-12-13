Disney Channel Sets February Date for Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’
Animated, superhero-themed series returns on Feb. 3
Disney Channel will return its Marvel Studios-produced animated action series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for a sophomore season run on February 3.
The series will continue to follow the exploits of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex dinosaur as they protect her New York City neighborhood from danger, according to the network. Diamond White will return as the voice of Lafayette for the second season along with series regulars Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore, Libe Barer, Gary Anthony Williams and Laurence Fishburne.
Season two will feature guest stars Jonathan Banks, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, Arsenio Hall, Edward James Olmos, Robin Thede, and Peter Weller.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Fishburne and Steve Loter.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.