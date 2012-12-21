Dish's Ergen Targeted in FEC Complaint

Self-described government accountability advocate Cause

for Action has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission

against Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen for allegedly violating campaign

laws.

Citing an anonymous source, the group charges that Ergen

compelled Dish executives to make campaign contributions. They say a company

insider claimed that Ergen threatened to fire execs who did not donate to the

Dish Network PAC and campaigns at the corporation's direction.

"The allegations in the complaint are untrue and

completely unfounded," said Dish spokesman Robert Toevs.

While campaign laws permit corporations to solicit PAC

contributions from their executives, they are not allowed to do so by force,

including the threat of economic reprisals.