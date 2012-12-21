Dish's Ergen Targeted in FEC Complaint
Self-described government accountability advocate Cause
for Action has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission
against Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen for allegedly violating campaign
laws.
Citing an anonymous source, the group charges that Ergen
compelled Dish executives to make campaign contributions. They say a company
insider claimed that Ergen threatened to fire execs who did not donate to the
Dish Network PAC and campaigns at the corporation's direction.
"The allegations in the complaint are untrue and
completely unfounded," said Dish spokesman Robert Toevs.
While campaign laws permit corporations to solicit PAC
contributions from their executives, they are not allowed to do so by force,
including the threat of economic reprisals.
