Dish Seeks Waiver for Hybrid Terrestrial-Satellite Broadband Service

Dish Network

Monday asked the FCC to consolidate the transfer of satellite licenses that

came with Dish's purchase of TerreStar and DBSD out of bankruptcy earlier in

2011 and -- citing commission precedent -- asked for a waiver of the FCC's

integrated service requirement so it can use the combined spectrum to

offer terrestrial-only receivers as part of its planned hybrid

terrestrial-satellite broadband service.

The FCC granted

LightSquared a waiver for its hybrid broadband service in the wake of a

National Broadband Plan conclusion that "gating" criteria, such as

the integrated service mandate, have made it difficult to achieve the

Commission's goals of a more efficient and flexible use of spectrum.

Like

LightSquared, Dish wants to be able to provide both the hybrid satellite-terrestrial

receivers, as well as terrestrial-only to those who do not want the satellite

function. "Allowing TerreStar and Dish to provide single-mode terrestrial

terminals to customers who have no need for satellite functions will achieve

significant public benefits, and will do so by better serving the important,

underlying policy," Dish told the FCC in its application, that policy goal

being to promote broadband deployment.

In July, a judge

approved Dish's purchase of TerreStar out of bankruptcy.

Dish wants the commission to combine the new request with an earlier one for

DBSD's S-Band licenses. Dish plans to combine the license to provide an

integrated mobile, portable and fixed broadband network under a newly-created

subsidiary, Gamma. It promises the FCC that if it gets the go-ahead, Dish will

promise to meet build-out deadlines and provide rural service. Bridging the

rural-digital divide is one of the FCC's public interest goals.

Satellite

operators have long coveted the bundled service offerings of video and fixed

broadband that have turned cable operators into some of the nation's largest

ISPs. Dish says it wants to be a check on the market power of mobile providers

present and future. "This transaction represents an important first step

in obtaining spectrum necessary to establish Dish as a viable provider of

mobile broadband services. Although still modest in comparison to the holdings

of many incumbent mobile broadband providers, the spectrum assignments

contemplated by the TerreStar and DBSD transactions, taken together, provide an

essential foundation for Dish's ability to compete against them," the

company said in its filing.

That would

include LightSquared. Dish points out that LightSquared will have 59 MHz of

spectrum, while combining its DBSD and TerreStar spectrum would only give it 40

MHz, allowing it to compete "to some extent" with incumbents.

Dish said

combining the applications and providing the waiver would allow it to deliver

the kind of 4G LTE mobile broadband service the Obama Administration is

promoting. But Dish wanted to make sure the FCC did not take its argument for

providing more competition as any evidence that an AT&T-T-Mobile combo

would be any less of a threat to competition.

"To be sure,

these benefits will be no panacea for all of the ills afflicting the

increasingly concentrated CMRS [Commercial Mobile Radio Service] market today,

and particularly for the problems that the proposed AT&T-T-Mobile

combination," it said.

One problem the Dish

service would not run into is interference with GPS service. That is an issue that has

delayed LightSquared's rollout of its service.

GPS interference is not an issue with the S-band, a Dish spokesman points out.

But unlike

LightSquared, which is offering a wholesale service that would be offered to Dish's

cable competitors, among others, Dish's network will be a branded offering to

its subscribers, the Dish spokesman confirmed.