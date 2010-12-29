Dish Seeks Open-Ended Comcast/NBCU Conditions

Dish Network was doing some last minute lobbying at the FCC for

open-ended conditions on the Comcast/NBCU deal.

The FCC plans to impose more than a dozen conditions on the deal,

according to sources, with most lasting seven years.

But according to an ex parte filing at the FCC, Jeff Blum, Dish

SVP general counsel and senior VP, argued that the conditions should remain in

force "until Comcast-NBCU can demonstrate that the public interest is no

longer served by such conditions."

That came in a phone call Tuesday to Josh Gottheimer, senior counselor

to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. Blum also put in a pitch for wholesaling

broadband, standstill and arbitration conditions for online content access, and

"strong" broadband conditions.

The FCC's transition team has drafted an order approving the joint

venture with numerous conditions, including on network neutrality, program

access, online access and broadband deployment.

The commissioners are expected to vote to approve the deal

sometime in January.