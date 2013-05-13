Dish Paints Broadcasters as Consumer Unfriendly

In a testimony for the

May 14 state of video hearing in the Senate Communications Subcommittee, Dish

executive R. Stanton Dodge frames broadcasters' challenge of its Hopper DVR

service -- which allows subs to skip commercials and, more recently, view

content on other devices -- as an attack on consumers.

"The networks

are accusing millions of subscribers of being copyright infringers just because

they want to skip commercials more easily or watch TV on iPads in their

bedroom," he says, according to a copy of his prepared testimony.

Stanton calls for

retrans reform, framing retrans disputes as broadcasters vs. consumers. He

calls them one-sided contests with government-aided broadcasters on one side,

and the "Losers" being "the consumers who get their programming

pulled from them by the broadcasters and see their bills on the rise."

Dodge takes a page

from the just-introduced a la carte bill from Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), which

would require the FCC to reclaim the license and spectrum of a broadcaster who

tried to move its programming to cable. "Some broadcasters have floated

the idea of becoming a cable channel, thus stopping the broadcast of their

channels over the air," he said. "If the broadcasters choose to do

that, they should give back all of their government-granted broadcast

spectrum."

Dodge also made a

pitch for Dish's bid to buy Sprint, suggesting Dish's offer was "better

for American consumers, Sprint shareholders, and the national security of this

country than the competing offer for Sprint made by SoftBank, a foreign

company..."