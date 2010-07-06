DISH Gets July 22 Day In Court

According

to DISH Network, a Nevada court has set a July 22 date for a hearing on DISH's

argument for a temporary injunction against FCC enforcement of the HD carriage

mandate in the satellite reauthorization bill.

DISH

filed for an injunction last week in Nevada, where it is incorporated, because

it is facing a July 27 deadline for coming to carriage terms with 30 noncom

stations or triggering a speeded-up (by the end of next year) timetable for

carriage of all noncommercial signals in any market where it carries any

stations in HD.

DISH's

bone to pick is not with the FCC, which is required to enforce the law, but

with the legislation that it argues puts a thumb on the scale in favor of a

particular type of programming.

DISH

says the mandate violates its First and Fifth Amendment rights and has already

put a crimp in business plans it based on the 2008 FCC timetable for phasing in

HD carriage of all local TV stations, including noncoms, by 2013.