Dish Gears Up for Retrans Battle
Dish Network subscribers in six cities could lose access to
local programming if the satellite giant does not reach a retransmission
consent agreement with Schurz Communications by midnight Friday.
Mishawaka, Ind.-based Schurz owns TV stations KTUU (NBC) in
Anchorage, Alaska; KY3 (NBC), KCZ (The CW) and KSPR (ABC) in Springfield, Mo.;
WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke, Va,; WSBT (CBS) in South Bend, Ind.; WAGT (NBC) in
Augusta, Ga.; and KWCH (CBS) and KSCW (The CW) in Wichita, Kan.
Dish's current agreement with Schurz is set to expire at
12:01 a.m. on Dec. 21. If an agreement or extension is not reached by then,
Dish customers in those cities could lose access to sports programming like
college and NFL football and entertainment programming like NCIS, Chicago
Fire and Modern Family.
