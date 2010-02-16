DISH, DirecTV Continue Battle Over Advertising Claims

Satellite companies DISH

and DirecTV continue to spar over their respective advertising claims, the

latest bout coming today (Feb. 16) in New York

court.



DISH Network plans to tell a federal

district court in Manhattan that

DirecTV's request for a temporary restraining order against a DISH

ad campaign's latest ad is baseless.



The hearing on the restraining order stems from DirecTV's charge that DISH

is comparing its basic package to DirecTV's "mid-level" package.



DirecTV claims that DISH's most recent ad,

"Man in the Street", makes false claims about pricing and

programming.



DISH counters that the claim about pricing

is based on the "erroneous" assertion that it is comparing the two

different pacakages. DISH says that

DirecTV's assertion that the ad says the packages have identical channel

lineups is also wrong. "The commercial says no such thing," DISH

states in a court filing, a copy of which was supplied to B&C.

"If DirecTV belives that the commercial implies that message, then it has

the burden of demonstrating that..."



DISH, which has been complaining about

DirecTV's ads as well, says it plans to file a counter-claim and cross-motion

for its own temporary injunction against DirecTV.