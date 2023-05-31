‘Dish Connected’ Blends Sling TV CTV With Satellite TV Inventory

Dish Network has introduced a new advanced advertising product designed to blend connected TV advertising on virtual MVPD Sling TV with premium inventory on Dish satellite TV.

By allowing Dish TV’s live linear inventory to be programmatically executed, Dish Connected delivers real-time, targeted advertising to internet-connected Dish set-top boxes.

Advertisers are now able to programmatically transact premium Dish set-top box inventory through private auctions set up with demand-side platforms (DSP) including The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, as well as the sell-side platform (SSP) Magnite.

As viewers watch content on their Dish internet-connected set-top boxes, advertisers can bid on and deliver advertisements to them in real time.

“Marketing dollars continue to shift more towards the most effective and efficient solutions that allow for optimal targeting and full campaign measurement,” Dish Media senior VP Kevin Arrix said in a statement. “Dish Connected is the latest example of how technology can resolve traditional TV’s inefficiencies and puts DISH Media at the forefront in driving more accountable, impression-based buying.”

Added Alexander Stone, senior VP of advanced video and agency partnerships for Horizon Media: “We continue to place a strong emphasis on programmatic advertising, recognizing it as a powerful tool for delivering targeted and effective ad campaigns. Having invested heavily in programmatic buying across premium CTV inventory, we’re excited to take advantage of this new offering from Dish Media. Dish Connected allows us to open up a larger inventory pool for our clients, making the buying experience more accessible than before.”