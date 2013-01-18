Dish Asks FCC to Stop Clock on Sprint/SoftBank Clearwire Deal

Dish has asked the FCC to stop the clock on its review of

Japanese company SoftBank's proposed purchase of Sprint and Sprint's proposed

purchase of a controlling interest in Clearwire, given that Dish has made a

higher offer for Clearwire that makes the deal "unripe for consideration,"

says the satellite operator.

Sprint already owns just under 50% of Clearwire, with other

investors including Comcast, Sprint, Google, Time Warner Cable and Bright House

Networks.

Dishlaunched a surprise bid for Clearwire earlier this month.

"Indeed, with competing offers for Clearwire in place,

premature Commission evaluation of Sprint's initial offer could undermine the

Commission's policy objective of neutrality in takeover contests by giving SoftBank

and Sprint (together, the 'Applicants') a very real advantage in the corporate

valuation process," Dish said in a request to hold the deal in abeyance.