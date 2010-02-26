Discovery Takes Aim At Must-Carry

The must-carry rules don't have a lot of friends in the

cable industry. Or put another way, a Cablevision challenge to the rules has a

lot of friends.

Discovery Communications was the latest to file a Friend of the Court brief

with the Supreme Court backing that challenge.

Among others to file so called amicus briefs were C-SPAN and the National

Association of Broadcasters.

Discovery argues in its brief that by giving broadcasters preference--the rules

require cable operators to carry any broadcaster who elects not to negotiate

carriage payments--the rule makes second-class speakers of cable channels like

Discovery. C-SPAN made a similar argument.

Discovery says that a basic tenet of First Amendment law is that "the

Government cannot take the right to speak from some speakers and give it to

others." But that is what the must-carry rules do, it argues.

Discovery used one of the court's most recent decisions to buttress its

argument, its ruling in the Citizen's United case Jan. 21 overturning direct

funding of political speech by corporations and unions. "Rather than

competing on the merits of their content, broadcasters enjoy the benefits of a

statutory preference for their speech over the speech of cable

programmers," said Discovery, arguing that it was analogous to the

preference that the court overturned in the Citizens United case, in which it

held that "a governmental preference for one speaker over another

"deprives the public of the right and privilege to determine for itself

what speech and speakers are worthy of consideration."

Discovery also echoed arguments made by Cablevision and others that the

competitive landscape has changed sufficiently to moot the court's earlier

reliance on a cable "bottleneck" to justify speech regulation.

Discovery urged the court to take the case "to determine whether the

statute's clear preference for broadcasters' speech over cable programmers'

speech can withstand First Amendment scrutiny under current marketplace

conditions."

The chorus of NCTA and C-SPAN and Cablevision and Discovery was arguing that

answer should be a definitive 'no.'