Discovery Takes Aim At Must-Carry

The must-carry rules don't have a lot of friends in the

cable industry. Or put another way, a Cablevision challenge to the rules

has a

lot of friends.

Discovery Communications was the latest to file a Friend of

the Court brief with the Supreme Court backing that challenge.

Among others to file so called amicus briefs were C-SPAN and

the National Association of Broadcasters.

Discovery argues in its brief that by giving broadcasters

preference--the rules require cable operators to carry any broadcaster

who

elects not to negotiate carriage payments--the rule makes second-class

speakers

of cable channels like Discovery. C-SPAN made a similar argument.

Discovery says that a basic tenet of First Amendment law is

that "the Government cannot take the right to speak from some speakers

and

give it to others." But that is what the must-carry rules do, it argues.

Discovery used one of the court's most recent decisions to

buttress its argument, its ruling in the Citizen's United case Jan. 21

overturning direct funding of political speech by corporations and

unions.

"Rather than competing on the merits of their content, broadcasters

enjoy

the benefits of a statutory preference for their speech over the speech

of

cable programmers," said Discovery, arguing that it was analogous to the

preference that the court overturned in the Citizens United case, in

which it

held that "a governmental preference for one speaker over another

"deprives the public of the right and privilege to determine for itself

what

speech and speakers are worthy of consideration."

Discovery also echoed arguments made by Cablevision and

others that the competitive landscape has changed sufficiently to moot

the

court's earlier reliance on a cable "bottleneck" to justify speech

regulation.

Discovery urged the court to take the case "to

determine whether the statute's clear preference for broadcasters'

speech over

cable programmers' speech can withstand First Amendment scrutiny under

current

marketplace conditions."

The chorus of NCTA and C-SPAN and Cablevision and Discovery

was arguing that answer should be a definitive 'no.'