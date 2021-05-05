Discovery Plus Teams with 50 Cent on New True Crime Series

Discovery Plus has greenlit a new true crime series from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on a new series that will highlight female crime bosses.

The series, Confessions of A Crime Queen, each season will profile a larger-than-life woman who created and led a multi-million-dollar criminal empire before a dramatic fall from power, according to the streaming service. The series will combine documentary and scripted genres, and will feature an A-list actress who will also interview the real life female crime lord at the center of the story.

Confessions of A Crime Queen is slated to debut in 2022, according to Discovery Plus.

“Discovery Plus is delighted to partner with Curtis, G-Unit Film & Television, Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate on this ambitious and innovative project,” said Lisa Holme, Discovery Plus group senior VP commercial content and strategy, in a statement. “Combining our unparalleled home for original true crime content with his vision for how to tell these stories in a new way will give true crime fans a fresh perspective on the genre.”