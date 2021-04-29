Discovery Plus Sets May ‘40 Year Old Property Virgin’ Launch Date

Discovery Plus will launch its new original unscripted series, 40 Year Old Property Virgin, on May 26, the streaming service said.

The series will follow house hunting newbies as they give up their rent-free lifestyle in a search for their first home, said the streaming service.

40 Year Old Property Virgin follows an array of first-time buyers as they try to find their first place all while navigating the opinions of family, friends and nosy neighbors, said Discovery Plus officials.