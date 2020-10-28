Discovery Gives ‘Gold Rush’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 25.

On the strength of 286 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Discovery’s Gold Rush is No. 1. Among traditional broadcasters, Fox grabs two spots — second place to promote the 2020 World Series and fifth for College Football — while NBC hypes the new season of The Voice in third place.

Disney Channel rounds out the ranking with a general network promo in fourth place that doubles as a pandemic-era PSA (“Don’t forget: Wash your hands”).

Notably, the Disney spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (117) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Gold Rush, Discovery

Impressions: 286,031,439

Completion Rate: 98.37

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $2,124,153

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $477,329

2) 2020 World Series, Fox

Impressions: 271,689,605

Completion Rate: 98.95

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,092,877

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $180,357

3) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 243,674,081

Completion Rate: 98.48

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,641,715

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $342,781

4) Wash Your Hands, Disney Channel

Impressions: 239,237,622

Completion Rate: 97.64

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,841,219

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 232,177,446

Completion Rate: 98.26

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $7,003,420

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $56,435

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).