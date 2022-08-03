Discovery Gave Shark Week TV’s Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through July 31.

Discovery’s Shark Week is No. 1 for the third week in a row. The network also snags third place for Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen.

The rest of the chart is once again dominated by cable networks, with Discovery joined by Food Network, which cooks up excitement for the second season of Alex vs America in second place (for a second week in a row); TNT, which hypes the final season of crime drama Animal Kingdom in fourth; and Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to its new romantic movie A Splash of Love in fifth.

Notably, A Splash of Love scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (119), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Shark Week, Discovery

Impressions: 377,301,038

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $970,513

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $366,555

2) Alex vs America, Food Network

Impressions: 365,470,510

Interruption Rate: 1.72%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,051,807

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $502,906

Impressions: 275,380,525

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $598,982

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $288,443

4) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 201,851,886

Interruption Rate: 1.65%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $451,893

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $529,764

5) A Splash of Love, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 193,426,076

Interruption Rate: 3.73%

Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $967,558

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■