Discovery Education Launches First Cybersecurity Initiative

Intel (McAfee) and Discovery Communications subsidiary Discovery Education are launching a new online safety campaign aimed at kids.

The three-year Intel Security Digital Safety Program is a national effort to teach kids to "think before you link" as well as after (making safer choices once they have gone online).

It is Discovery Education's first cybersecurity initiative, and comes as stories about hacking and online bullying and sexting are much in the news. Discovery Education supplies digital educational content including interactive digital textbooks.

