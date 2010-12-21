Discovery: Dish Does Not Have Right To 'Sling' Its Content To Web

Discovery Counsel Tara Corvo has told the FCC that Dish

does not have that company's permission to deliver Discovery's channels via the

Internet using its new Slingbox-based TV Everywhere app. The app allows subscribers

to view the Dish channel lineup on their laptops, iPhones, iPads and

Android smart phones.

Dish introduced the Sling-enabled receiver last month,

saying that unlike other mobile access devices that limited access it

"gives consumers 24/7 access to all the live and recorded content included

with their Dish Network programming subscription," according to Ira Bahr,

chief marketing officer at Dish.

But in a filing with the FCC last week regarding Sky Angel's

program access complaint against Discovery, Corvo said that, while it was

not relevant to the complaint, "the fact is that Discovery has not granted

Dish the right to distribute its programming service over the Internet."

Sky Angel had pointed to Dish's online delivery of

content to make the case that Discovery's content was available via online

distribution through Dish, but no longer through Sky Angel, which switched its

distribution model from satellite to IPTV two years ago.

Corvo said YouTube users may have shared Discovery

content without its knowledge or permission, but said those unauthorized uses

do not have any program access implications. "Like the actions of YouTube

users, Dish's implementation of Sling technology is not a question within

FCC jurisdiction."

Discovery said it was currently trying to figure out what

its next move would be regarding the new Dish delivery of its signals over the

net. "Discovery is, of course, considering the implications of the Dish

technology and the appropriate manner to resolve those implications, but any

such considerations are outside the scope of this proceeding."

Spokespeople for Discovery and Dish both declined to comment.