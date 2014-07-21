Discovery Commits $1M-Plus to White House Initiative

Discovery Communications is committing more than $1 million to produce a TV special and host town hall meetings on the White House's My Brother's Keeper initiative.

The initiative seeks to improve the lives and prospects of boys and men of color. The TV special will look at stories of interventions that made a difference in the life of those men and boys. The hour show will be simulcast on Father's Day 2015 on Discovery Channel, other co-owned channels including OWN, and online properties.

Discovery president David Zaslav has been named to the national convening council of the initiative, which helps coordinate public-private partnerships.