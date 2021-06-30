Discovery Acquires Werner Herzog’s ‘Last Exit: Space’ Documentary

Discovery has acquired Last Exit: Space, a documentary on mankind’s push to colonize space from filmmaker Werner Herzog and his son Rudolph. Werner will narrate and Rudolph will direct. The film will stream on Discovery Plus later this year.

“We are honored to work with Werner and Rudolph Herzog, who are uniquely suited to tell a story of such grand ambition and scale,” said Lisa Holme, group senior VP of content and commercial strategy, Discovery. “With Discovery's strong history of creative leadership for stories covering exploration, space and science, Discovery Plus is the perfect streaming home for Last Exit: Space."

Last Exit: Space takes audiences on “a spectacular voyage across our planet, out into the stars and beyond our dreams. More than 7 billion humans walk this Earth. Our resources are dwindling, our planet is dying. Since time immemorial, man has looked up into the night sky wondering what's out there. With more than 100 billion planets in the Milky Way alone, could one of them be our future home?” said Discovery.

Werner Herzog’s films include Fitzcarraldo, Lessons of Darkness and Encounters at the End of the World. Rudolph’s include How to Fake a War and Next Year’s Rose.

“Mankind’s quest to become space colonists has always been a fascination – the cutting-edge technology it requires, and the geniuses, dreamers and mavericks who lead this ambition. Last Exit is a brand-new creative collaboration for my father and me, and we are thrilled to be doing it with such forward-thinking partners,” said Rudolph Herzog.

Gunpowder & Sky, Spring Films and Taglicht Media will produce.