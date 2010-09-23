DISCLOSE Act Fails Second Time to Get Floor Vote

The DISCLOSE Act failed for the second time to overcome a filibuster and get a vote on the Senate floor.

The cloture vote was 59-39 Thursday afternoon (60 votes are needed).

A cloture vote also failed back in July

on the bill, which among other things would require TV and radio

campaign ads to feature CEO's and top funders in on-screen disclaimers.

The bill would allow waivers

for ads in which the disclaimer was so long as to leave no time for the

message, but that did not address the issue of whether such disclaimers

effectively chilled political speech.

The bill

would also have maintained the ban on direct expenditures by

corporations on electioneering communications if they did more than

$10,000 worth of contracting work for the government, and for

companies with foreign ownership beyond a threshold percentage.

The ban on

direct funding of ads advocating the election or defeat of federal

candidates in the run-ups to primaries and elections was ruled

unconstitutional by the Supreme Court last September. Primarily

Democrats in the House and Senate have been trying ever since to craft a

bill that would take some of the teeth out of a decision they saw as

opening the floodgates to corporate dollars and control of elections.

Bill opponents argued the

bill was a change to reimpose speech restrictions, while carving out a

harbor for unions and special interests.

"The

DISCLOSE Act was not a serious attempt at campaign finance reform," said

Bradley A. Smith, chairman of the Center for Competitive Politics,

which strongly opposed the bill. "This bill was written

behind closed doors by the majority party to benefit incumbents.

Democratic leaders made no serious attempt to pass a bipartisan bill,

writing a bill that silences businesses groups while leaving labor

unions largely unfettered."

According to

the center, Sen. Chuckh Schumer (D-NY), one of the bill's sponsors, had

offered Wednesday to amend the bill so that it would go into effect

after the mid-term elections--it had been written

to take effect immediately in hopes of affecting those elections.

The American Civil Liberties Union has come out against the bill,

saying it would inflict "unnecessary damage on speech rights."

"Once the dust settles after Election Day, the Senate would be wise to

revisit the DISCLOSE Act," said Meredith McGehee, policy director for

The Campaign Legal Center, which backed the bill. "Polls have repeatedly

shown that Americans, by overwhelming

margins, are strongly opposed to corporations and unions spending

unlimited amounts anonymously to elect or defeat candidates and that

citizens expect their elected representatives in Washington to act.

Public disgust and calls for a congressional response

will only increase as Americans nationwide will be forced this election

season to sit through endless attack ads paid for by groups with

patriotic names and completely anonymous backers."