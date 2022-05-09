DirecTV Takes Marquee Sports Net National – Except Cubs, Sky Games

DirecTV said it is making programming from the Marquee Sports Network, a joint venture of Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Chicago Cubs, available nationwide, except for live games of the Cubs and the WNBA Chicago Sky.

The satellite company already carried the regional sports network in Chicago.

“The addition of Marquee to DirecTV’s Sports Tier further cements our leadership position in regional sports networks across all pay TV providers,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV. “It also gives passionate, displaced Cubs fans nationwide access to popular team content not available elsewhere.”

Out-of-market subscribers will be able to see Marquee offerings including in-season studio shows such as Cubs Live and Cubs Postgame, The Reporters, Icons of the Ivy and Cubs Classics, full replays of classic Cubs games.

Also available nationally are Marquee documentaries and interview shows.

“We are thrilled to now offer Marquee Sports Network to DirecTV and its customers across the country, giving Cubs fans access to all of our unique programming and studio content,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager Mike McCarthy. “Our goal has always been to deliver Cubs content, as well as all of our programming, to fans nationwide and we’re thankful for this expanded carriage agreement with DirecTV.” ■