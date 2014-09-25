DirecTV Stockholders Approve AT&T Merger
The FCC may still be kicking the tires on the deal, but stockholders in DirecTV Thursday voted "overwhelmingly" to approve the proposed merger with AT&T.
The final tally had more than 99% of the votes cast (77% of outstanding shares) going for adoption of the merger agreement.
The proposed deal can't actually be finalized until both the Justice Department and FCC sign off on it.
