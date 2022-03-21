DirecTV Making Fox Nation Available as Add-On Service
By Jon Lafayette published
Fox Weather Added to DirecTV Stream
DirecTV said it is making Fox Nation, the streaming service from Fox News Media, available to its satellite and streaming subscribers as an add-on service.
DirecTV will also be adding Fox Weather, the free ad supported channel, to DirecTV Stream beginning March 29.
Fox Nation is available to DirecTV satellite customers, effective March 20. The company expects Fox Nation to be available via DirecTV Stream this summer. Fox Nation costs $5.99 a month.
“We are proud to work with DirecTV, expanding the distribution of our signature streaming services, Fox Nation and Fox Weather, and offering more opportunities for our dedicated viewers to watch our premier content,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.
Earlier this year, DirecTV dropped One America News.
“We want to empower our customers with more capabilities in how they choose to watch the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DirecTV. “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Fox News and add value for our subscribers by offering Fox Nation and Fox Weather.” ■
