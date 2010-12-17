DirecTV: Comcast/NBCU Conditions Should Be Open-Ended

DirecTV told the FCC this week that conditions on

the Comcast/NBNCU merger should last for at least six years, but after that should

only be lifted when and if Comcast/NBCU can demonstrate they are no longer

needed.

According to an ex parte filing, DirecTV

executives told Joshua Cinelli, media advisor to FCC Commissioner Michael

Copps, that the deal conditions should be at least as long as those in the

News/Hughes and Adelphia/Comcast/Time Warner Cable deals, and that those

conditions should include online access and arbitration provisions because the

deal presents "a combination of broadband and content never seen

before" at a time when the convergence of that content gives Comcast the

opportunity and incentive to withhold it from competitors, like

DirecTV, or discriminate in pricing.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has made it

clear that he expects broadband to be a major video-delivery medium going

forward.

DirecTV said the conditions should be open-ended

because "there is no basis for an arbitrary end date when harms identified

by the Commission could still be imposed by Comcast/NBCU."

The FCC is now widely expected to impose some online conditions on the

deal, though Comcast has argued they are unnecessary and could

have unforeseen and negative consequences.