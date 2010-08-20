DirecTV Chimes in On Comcast/NBCU

DirecTV offered its take on the proposed joint venture between

Comcast and NBC Universal, claiming that the deal would lead to higher

prices for content, pose no public benefit and allow the distribution

and programming giant to migrate programming to the Internet.

Comcast proposed a joint venture with NBCU in December

where it would own 51% of the programming giant with current parent

General Electric retaining a 49% interest. DirecTV has come out in the

past against the merger.

In

a filing with the Federal Communication Commission on Thursday night,

DirecTV claimed the JV would allow Comcast.NBCU to "exploit an online

loophole" to shift programming to Internet, on demand or mobile

platforms and deny competitors access to that content or restrict access

to consumers. DirecTV called for fair access to the same content at the

same quality, speed and time as Comcast makes it available to itself.

