DirecTV Asks FCC To Clarify What An 'MVPD' Is

DirecTV is wondering whether the Federal Communications Commission's video navigation rules -- which cover "multichannel video programming distributors," traditionally used to refer to cable, satellite and telco TV companies -- would apply to broadband-connected devices like Roku set-top boxes.

In an FCC filing Wednesday, the satellite TV giant asked the agency to clarify "what type of entity qualifies as an MVPD whose services and equipment would be subject to the Commission's requirements."

The FCC has proposed an AllVid regime that would require MVPDs to conform to an interoperable, nationwide standard for providing third-party consumer-electronics devices access to programming and related information. AllVid would supersede the FCC's current CableCard rules, which apply only to MSOs.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com