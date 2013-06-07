Dingell Now Longest-Serving Member of Congress

Former House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman John

Dingell (D-Mich.), 86, Friday became the longest-serving

member of Congress in history -- he was elected in 1955 -- which drew

congratulations from the president.

"I want to congratulate Congressman John Dingell on

becoming the longest-serving member of Congress in our country's history,"

the president said in a statement. "First elected in 1955 to the seat

formerly held by his father, John Dingell Sr., John has always worked

tirelessly for people of his beloved Michigan and for working families across

America. He has helped pass some of the most important laws of the last

half-century, from Medicare to the Civil Rights Act to the Clean Air Act to the

Affordable Care Act, and he continues to fight for workers' rights, access to

affordable healthcare, and the preservation of our environment for future

generations to enjoy. Michelle and I send our warmest wishes to John and

his family, and I look forward to congratulating him in person at the White

House next week."

Dingell has been in Congress even longer than those 57-plus

years, serving as a page starting in 1937. He surpasses the term of Robert

Byrd, the iconic West Virginia Democrat, who served 57 years, 176 days.

Dingell remains an active member, justthis week sending one of his famous Dingellgrams (a request for info from

an agency) to acting FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn about spectrum issues.

Dingell has long been a fan of broadcasters, pushing to insure they were

treated fairly in the first DTV transition and taking up the same standard for

what will essentially be the second transition following FCC incentive spectrum

auctions.