Dingell to FCC: Why Apply Political File Change Only to TV Stations?

Former House Energy & Commerce Committee

Chairman John Dingell (D-Mich.) says that the FCC's proposal to put TV station

political files online could be misleading, lead to more campaign spending, and

would not lead to equitable or uniform disclosures.

He

was joined in that sentiment by Rep. Gene Green (D-Texas). Together they wrote

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski a letter asking for some clarification on the

proposal, particularly why the FCC decided to put TV station political files

online but not those of cable operators or radio stations.

Both

Green and Dingell said they supported commission efforts to improve disclosure

requirements for candidates' political ad purchases and greater transparency in

the political system, but were curious about the seemingly disparate treatment.

The

letter followed a hearing Monday in a House Appropriations subcommittee at

which FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that there were no plans to extendthe requirement beyond TV stations.

Among

the questions the legislators want answered -- by March 30 -- are 1) whether

the FCC has considered that disclosure by only TV stations might give the

public a misleading impression of political ad spend; 2) why it isn't planning

to ask cable operators or others to provide the same online information; 3) why

it singled out TV broadcasters; 4) what public good is served by the partial

disclosure, 5) whether the FCC thinks making the information readily searchable

will stimulate campaign spending, "when the public and many in Congress

believe such spending has gotten out of control; and 5) whether the FCC has the

resources to aggregate and administrate the database -- they point to reports

the FCC has had trouble coping with data uploads in the past.