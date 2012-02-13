Diller: An Increasingly Vertical Google Will Face Litigation

Barry Diller, chairman of Internet company IAC, said Monday that if

Google continues on its current track of vertical integration and search

dominance, he expects there will be private, and perhaps public, litigation to

restrain it.

He

also took aim at concentrated media -- as a general said IAC would be coming

out this week with a new broadcast technology that could break the hegemony of

MVPD media control, but did not elaborate.

Diller,

former top Fox, Paramount and ABC exec was speaking at the Flatirons broadband

policy conference a the University of Colorado Monday, where he weighed in on a

host of topics from online privacy protection: He doesn't see a big need for

regs; media concentration: MVPDs will have to give up their hegemony over

content, but not without "blood in the streets"; and piracy: the

Studios "stupidly" and grandly overplayed their hand.

IAC once owned expedia.com and opposed

Google's purchase of ITA, the online airline search software company. Diller

said that he is concerned that Google is putting its proprietary content above

others, which is not a problem so long as there are search options. And there

are, he added. But he said if Google continues on its current path of vertical

integration and increasing search dominance, they will "hit a rock"

in terms of either private litigation or government action to restrain them.

Diller

said while he once opposed the financial interest and syndication rules as too

restrictive and essentially irrelevant, he said that as the cable and broadcast

industry became more consolidated, that became an argument for "sensible

regulation."

He

took aim at TV stations, suggesting they had come to take their license as an

entitlement, rather than the balance of public interest obligations -- he

mentioned the fairness doctrine for one -- for a free license that had been the

historic, and he thought good, quid pro quo.

Diller

said that these days, a cable operator wants ownership of an idea as a quid pro

quo for carriage -- a model from which he says they do not deviate -- and that

they want to be able to kick you out entirely starting year two, which he said

was unhealthy.

Diller

said he thought the Internet, so long as it remains open, will probably take

care of breaking up that "hegemony," but he also said the studios

would "not go gentle into that good night."

He

suggested an example of programmers pushing back against the democratization of

programming the Internet affords was the programmers "lockstep"

opposition to the Stop Online Protection Act antipiracy bill. The studios

pushed hard for that legislation, but Google and other Web interests were able

to stop its momentum and essentially kill it despite initial bipartisan support

in Congress.

Diller

suggested that the studios' were blinded by their control-the-media model and

were living in a world of unreality. Diller said he had debated the bill with

News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who said the bill would pass. Diller joked

that it had about as much chance of passing as Murdoch did, who he said was

going to live forever.

Diller

did not say there should be no piracy legislation, though he did say he thought

the problem in the U.S. was not big, and

particularly not in video.

He

told his Flatirons audience that there were already rules on the books, but

that more in terms of internationally piracy -- the focus of SOPA -- was

needed. He said that should have come from tech folks in a room, not the

overreach of studios.

Diller

is not a big backer of the government weighing in with legislation on online

privacy protections. He said that there were different, lowered, expectations

of privacy, particularly among young people. He even suggested the Fox network

might have helped lower that threshold, saying that reality TV had an impact on

privacy expectations.

Diller

said that targeted advertising based on preferences was generally a good -- as

in pro-social thing -- that there are currently ways to protect online privacy

"fairly absolutely," and that he did not think the dangers of

invasion of privacy outweigh "a wonderful process" that was in

general good for people.