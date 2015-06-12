Digital Marketing Association Pans Return of Kids Do Not Track

The Digital Marketing Association, which represents online marketers, said Friday (June 12) it was disappointed in the re-introduction of the Kids Do Not Track Bill this week by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas).

The bill would update the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, including by adding an eraser button to allow kids and parents to delete information and requiring affirmative consent (do not track unless permitted) opt in regime for sending targeted advertising to kids and teens (up to 15 years old).

“A government-mandated ‘Do Not Track’ mechanism for kids is unnecessary, as this kind of protection for children is already effectively provided through self-regulation,” said DMA VP of government affairs Rachel Nyswander Thomas. “For more than 60 years, DMA has crafted and enforced strong industry self-regulation in partnership with its members and has established a proven record of bringing companies into compliance. Robust self-regulation is the best and most appropriate way to address privacy concerns, providing flexible, adaptive frameworks that keep pace with ever-changing technology.”

Thomas said that to establish an eraser button, companies "would have to collect more information – not less – about children online."