Digital Disability Access Bill Passes Senate

The Senate Wednesday night passed S. 3828, the

Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, a bill that

updates disability access to communications services elements of the 1996 Telecommunications

Act.

The bill was passed with some "technical

corrections"--it was not clear at press time just what the impact of those

were--and now heads to the House.

The bill takes a number of steps to update the Telecommunications Act

disability access provisions to reflect the rise of broadband, including

reinstating the FCC's video description rules, which were tossed by a court in

1992, and applying closed captioning rules to online video as well as TV.