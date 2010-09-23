Digital Disability Access Bill Passes Senate
The Senate Wednesday night passed S. 3828, the
Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, a bill that
updates disability access to communications services elements of the 1996 Telecommunications
Act.
The bill was passed with some "technical
corrections"--it was not clear at press time just what the impact of those
were--and now heads to the House.
The bill takes a number of steps to update the Telecommunications Act
disability access provisions to reflect the rise of broadband, including
reinstating the FCC's video description rules, which were tossed by a court in
1992, and applying closed captioning rules to online video as well as TV.
