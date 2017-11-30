DGA Members Ratify Commercial Contract

The Directors Guild of America rank and file have "overwhelmingly" ratified a new commercial contract, DGA said Wednesday (Nov. 29).



The contract is with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP), whose members "account for 85% of all domestic commercials aired nationally, whether produced for traditional broadcast channels or non-traditional use," says AICP.



A tentative agreement was struck earlier this month.



The DGA National Board has already approved the contract.



Highlights include:



1) A 2.5% wage increase in the first year, and 3% bumps in each of the second and third years.



2) A permanent increase in employer contribution rate to the pension plan—.5% in the first year from 5.5% to 6%.



3) Mandatory training for assistant directors and unit production managers.



AICP has committed to continue to develop the director diversity program.



Negotiations began in August. The contract covers a three-year period from Dec. 1, 2017 to Nov. 30, 2020.