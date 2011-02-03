Detained CNN Videographer Released

Click here for B&C's ongoing coverage of Egypt and the media.

CNN reports that video journalist Rajesh Bharadwajm was released Thursday after being detained by the Egyptian army.



He had been

listed by the Committee to Project Journalists as "taken away" and

status "not immediately clear" earlier in the day, but CNN reported that

he had eventually been released after being detained

while covering the bloody clashes in Tahrir Square.



But CNN also reported that his ID card and tapes had been destroyed before he was let go.



Journalists

have been "systematically targeted" in the civil conflict according to

the White House, which has demanded an end to the practice.

