Detained CNN Videographer Released
CNN reports that video journalist Rajesh Bharadwajm was released Thursday after being detained by the Egyptian army.
He had been
listed by the Committee to Project Journalists as "taken away" and
status "not immediately clear" earlier in the day, but CNN reported that
he had eventually been released after being detained
while covering the bloody clashes in Tahrir Square.
But CNN also reported that his ID card and tapes had been destroyed before he was let go.
Journalists
have been "systematically targeted" in the civil conflict according to
the White House, which has demanded an end to the practice.
