Derek Jeter Pitches for Altice’s Optimum Complete

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is featured in a new advertising campaign for Altice USA.

The campaign is for Optimum Complete, which the company is billing as the GOAT, or “Greatest Offer of All Time.”

In the commercial, Jeter thinks when people in an Optimum store are whispering about The GOAT, they’re talking about him.

“It’s been a lot of fun partnering with Optimum on their latest Optimum Complete campaign,” Jeter said. “Not only was it great to see their focus on providing the best bundle options for the consumer, but this experience also was a first for me: working with a real goat!”

Optimum Complete is a bundle of Optimum Internet and Optimum Mobile that starts at $45 a month.

“We are thrilled to launch our new marketing campaign celebrating Optimum’s greatest offer of all time — the GOAT — alongside sports legend Derek Jeter,” said Leroy Williams, chief growth officer at Optimum, said. “Optimum Complete combines our most powerful connectivity products — internet and mobile — to make life easier for our customers and unlock big savings for them each month, and we couldn’t be happier to work with Derek to bring this campaign to life. Now, customers have the chance to see Optimum’s newest dynamic duo side by side to bring them the very best in internet and mobile bundles.”